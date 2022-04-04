BC Outdoors Show – Heritage Park – April 8 to 10

Chilliwack – Bringing together the biggest names in hunting, fishing and the outdoors. That’s the theme for the 2022 BC Outdoors Show and its return to Heritage Park. Chilliwack.

The BC Outdoors Show will showcase something for everyone, including celebrity speakers, VIP events, outdoor activities, interactive displays, boats, all terrain vehicles, RVs, and exhibitors. It’s a great opportunity for networking as well.

For people who love the outdoor lifestyle, BC Outdoors, Outdoor Canada, Pacific Yachting and Sportsman Channel Canada are coming together to bring the Fraser Valley a wide network of readers, viewers, industry leaders, writers, TV hosts, dealers, and distributors.

Date & Time

Friday, April 8, 2022

Doors open from 12pm to 8pm

Saturday, April 9, 2022

Doors open from 10am to 6:30pm

Doors open from 10am to 6:30pm

Sunday, April 10, 2022

Doors open to from 10am to 4pm

Doors open to from 10am to 4pm

Click here to purchase your BC Outdoors Show tickets.