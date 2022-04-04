Chilliwack FC Searching for New Technical Director

Chilliwack — Chilliwack FC announced a significant change to the club’s leadership staff and confirmed a search for a new technical director is underway.

Following a review of the club’s policies, the Chilliwack FC Executive and Technical Director Roger Torres-Jaramillo decided it was in the best interest of all those involved to part ways. An investigation by BC Soccer is still ongoing. The results will have no bearing on this decision.

NOTE – BC Soccer is investigating an alleged bullying incident involving technical Director Roger Torres-Jaramillo

In the interim, certified Chilliwack FC staff coaches, with support from volunteers and Executive members, will ensure that all programming continues as planned with the new Spring season beginning in April.

“We are fortunate to have some incredibly talented individuals on our staff team who are willing to step-up and help us provide another fun, safe, and inclusive soccer experience this Spring,” says Andrea Laycock, Chilliwack FC chairperson. “Thank you to all our coaches for sharing their passion for the sport and commitment to our young athletes in the club.”

A candidate search for a new technical director for Chilliwack FC is now underway.