Chilliwack Free Store – Feeding Elders and Those in Need (INTERVIEW)

Skwah First Nations – In August 2021, a vital idea was launched at Skwah First Nations. It was to provide food.clothing and toiletries to elders and any one in true need.

And everything is free.

Food, clothing and bathroom needs are donated.

The store is at 611 Lower Landing Road when it meets Wellington in Chilliwack.

Raylene Mumford has her day job in administration with Skwah.

On Sundays, she can always be found coordinating and unloading 2000 pounds of food to serve anywhere from 225 to 250 people a week.

Mumford noted: “The plan is to expand and start the garden part of the free store where folks are going to be able to access plants and supplies as they come in by donation. That way people can learn how to garden at home at and how easy it is to grow your own sustainable food source.”

Raylene was in conversation with FVN’s Don Lehn:

Chilliwack Free Store

Chilliwack Free Store