Chilliwack Tulip Festival Blooms Again – April 11 to May 1 … or later

It was the first event of its kind in the Fraser Valley when it launched in 2006. Today, the Chilliwack Tulip Festival is an annual tradition that draws tens of thousands of visitors from across the region as soon as the fields begin to bloom for their brief growing season.



And now, the Chilliwack Tulip Festival proudly returns for its 16th edition, beginning Monday, April 11.

The Chilliwack Tulip Festival runs every day from April 11, for approximately three to four weeks. The fields are located at 41310 Royalwood Dr, just off Highway 1. Parking is free. Tickets are available online only. For complete details, including ticket pricing and purchasing, visit chilliwacktulipfest.com.



Justly famous for its namesake flower fields, the festival remains the largest tulip event in BC, with millions of bulbs blooming each year. Guests enjoy roaming among more than 20 acres of 30 tulip varieties, plus 15 types of daffodils. There will be more than nine million bulbs in all this year.



Please note: The various tulip varieties bloom at different times, so that all of the flowers can be enjoyed throughout the season, just in different locations around the fields. There will be between 7 and 20 acres of flowers in full bloom for the duration of the festival. The first few days will feature the early blooming varieties of tulips, including the “World’s Favourite,” as well as the double daffodils, located in the far field of the farm, so those with mobility issues may wish to visit later in the festival when the front fields are in bloom.



For those wanting to capture perfect keepsake memories of their visit (or simply add incomparable bursts of colour and beauty to their Insta feed), there are several photo-op props throughout the grounds, including seven sets of swings, several raised platforms, a 1950s Morris convertible, and an antique horse cart. Guests can also enjoy the many outdoor lawn games available to play.



Additionally, The Farm Shop will be open daily, offering fresh cut and potted tulips, sunflower seeds for the garden, and tulip-themed souvenirs, along with individually wrapped frozen treats and bottled refreshments. Three food trucks will rotate onsite for the duration of the festival.