Chilliwack YMCA Proposal for Four Storey Office Building – Public Hearing Tuesday April 5

Chilliwack – After the March 2022 Council meeting on the proposal for a YMCA commercial building next to the existing facility (Hocking Avenue), the pubic hearing is set for Tuesday April 5.

From the council agenda: The applicant (YMCA of Vancouver) wishes to amend the text of the 2040 Official Community Plan within the Thoroughfare Commercial designation to increase the building height from 3 to 4 storeys and to amend the designation of the subject property located at 45890 Hocking Avenue from Mixed Commercial and Industrial to Thoroughfare Commercial . Furthermore, the applicant requests to rezone the property from a P2 (Special Institutional) Zone to a CS1 (Service Commercial) Zone to facilitate construction of a commercial development.

The hearing can be viewed on the city’s YouTube channel starting at 6PM Tuesday night.

City of Chilliwack/YMCA