City Council Expected to Again Allow Alcohol in Vedder Park, with Conditions

Cgilliwack – On August 4, 2020 Chilliwack Council passed a bylaw to permit the consumption of alcohol in two City Parks, Vedder Park and Crossing Park, as a pilot project ending October 31, 2020. This was done to foster further opportunities for social connections during the COVID19 pandemic, while complying with provincial health guidelines.

At Tuesday’s (April 5) Council meeting, City staff will be recommending that Consumption of Liquor in City Parks Bylaw 2022, No. 5192″, to permit the consumption of alcohol at Vedder Park, located at 45450 Petawawa Road, as contained within the staff report dated March 22, 2022″ be given first, second and third reading.

Background

Staff pursued a post pilot project survey, which was released to the public. The outcome of the survey indicated 81% of respondents said they would like to see a similar project return in 2021, with 73% stating the 12:00 pm to 9:00 pm time frame worked fine. Council passed a subsequent bylaw in 2021 which permitted alcohol to be consumed in 2, designated areas of Vedder Park from June 1, 2021 to October 31, 2021.

Similar to the findings in 2020 the project was well received by the public and zero negative complaints were received by the City nor the RCMP.

Due to the success and popularity of the 2020 and 2021 projects staff are recommending a repeat but slightly extended season in 2022, with effective dates of May 1, 2022 to October 31, 2022, to allow for the consumption of liquor in Vedder Park.