Feds to Announce $20/Month High-Speed Internet for Low Income Seniors, Families – Major Players On Board – Target Date 2026 to 2030

Ottawa (CNW) – This has been talked about for some time, as the skeptics raised their collective eyebrows.

Through the Connecting Families initiative, the Government of Canada, in partnership with 14 Internet service providers (ISP), is supporting affordable high-speed Internet for those who need it most.

Specifically Seniors and low income families.

On April 4 the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, the Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Seniors, and the Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, announced the launch of the second phase of the Connecting Families initiative.

In partnership with 14 participating ISPs across the country that are voluntarily contributing to the initiative by offering $20 a month high-speed Internet services, the Government of Canada will help connect hundreds of thousands of low-income families and seniors to affordable high-speed Internet.

This announcement comes on the heels of the March 15, 2021 word that Rogers wants to purchase all outstanding Class A Shares and Class B Shares of Shaw for $40.50 per share in cash, reflecting a ~70% premium to Shaw’s Class B Share price as the Shaw Family Trust irrevocably agrees to vote in favour of transaction.

This transaction is now before the CRTC and other business ethics authority.



Rogers plans to invest $6.5 billion in Western Canada to build critically needed 5G networks, connect underserved rural and Indigenous communities, and bring added choice to customers and businesses. Rogers claims new technology and network investments will create up to 3,000 net new jobs across Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan

In line with Canada’s Connectivity Strategy, which aims to provide all Canadians with access to Internet speeds of at least 50 megabits per second (Mbps) download and 10 Mbps upload, Connecting Families 2.0 introduces significantly faster speeds and increased data usage. For $20 a month, Internet speeds will be five and ten times faster respectively than previously offered. As well, the data allotment is doubling, from 100 GB to 200 GB of usage per month. This new phase will also broaden eligibility from families receiving the maximum Canada Child Benefit (CCB) to include seniors receiving the maximum Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS). Access Communications, Bell Canada, CCAP, Cogeco, Hay Communications, Mornington, Novus, Rogers, SaskTel, Shaw, Tbaytel, TELUS, Videotron and Westman Communications are participating in Connecting Families.

From their (Ottawa) media release: this announcement builds on the Government of Canada’s progress toward ensuring that 98% of Canadians have access to high-speed Internet by 2026, and 100% by 2030. As we work to rebuild from the COVID-19 pandemic and grow the economy, the Government of Canada will continue to help build strong communities and a more competitive and resilient Canada for everyone.

“Being connected is important to maintain professional, social, economic and cultural networks within the digital economy. However, many low-income Canadians are still facing barriers that prevent their full participation in the economy. By working closely with Internet service providers across the country, we are increasing accessibility and providing all Canadians with affordable and reliable Internet.”

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

“Seniors depend on the Internet to stay in touch with loved ones and access vital services. Providing low-income seniors with affordable access to high-speed Internet service will make a tremendous difference in their everyday lives. We’re grateful to leading Internet service providers for their partnership in making the Internet more accessible to all Canadians.”

– The Honourable Kamal Khera, Minister of Seniors

“Being connected to the Internet in this day and age is no longer a luxury. Simply put, it’s a necessity. That’s why this initiative is so important: it’s helping Canadians get connected to high-speed Internet for $20 a month. This will not only help families and seniors stay connected to their loved ones but also allow for so much more, like access to online learning and health care services, which has been especially challenging in rural communities. Our government will continue to support initiatives like this for the betterment of rural Canada.”

– The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development

