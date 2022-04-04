OPINION – BCNU launches new advertising campaign to highlight nurses’ struggle as staffing crisis deepens

Burnaby (BC Nurses Union) – For too long, the weight of a deteriorating health care system has fallen on BC’s nurses, threatening not only their own mental health and wellbeing, but also the working conditions necessary for them to provide quality, safe patient care. It’s this grim reality that’s behind a compelling new advertising campaign that aims to show the real pressure on the province’s health care system and those who work in it.



The advertising campaign runs until May 15 on television, social media and digital platforms across province and includes a new microsite, www.helpbcnurses.ca



BCNU President Aman Grewal says it’s hard to hear from nurses around the province who are being asked to do more and more with less and less. In some cases, nurses are leaving the profession entirely due to excessive workloads that consistently impede their ability to provide the standard of care they feel their patients deserve.



“The current situation in our health care system is truly heartbreaking,” adds Grewal. “More than three-quarters of nurses have told us their mental health has worsened during the pandemic; and over half have stated their physical health has deteriorated as well. Our government must prioritize the well-being of our nurses – the future of our provincial health care system depends on it.”



BCNU has been warning of a staffing crisis for years and has called on the provincial government to do more to help retain nurses and address workplace safety.



Grewal says the expectation is that government and decision-makers will get the message that it’s time to respect and invest in nurses. “Our nurses have been working tirelessly to provide patient care at the expense of their own health. It’s time that nurses receive the support and resources they require before more of them reach their breaking point.”