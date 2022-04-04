Phony Bomb Threat Called Into Abby’s St John Brebeuf Secondary School

Abbotsford – Monday morning (April 4th, 2022, @8:30AM), school administration from St John Brebeuf Secondary School contacted the Abbotsford Police Department advising that a bomb threat to the school was received.

Given the nature of the threat, St John Brebeuf Secondary School was put into Shelter in Place as per standard procedures. As well, noting the proximity to St James and St Ann’s Elementary School, the elementary school was placed into Shelter in Place as a precaution.

Upon arrival, members of AbbyPD evacuated all students and staff from St John Brebeuf Secondary and St James and St Ann’s Elementary in a controlled fashion, relocating them to a nearby location, out of the weather elements.

With the assistance of the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service (IPDS), a search of the schools was conducted, and they were deemed safe.

Throughout the entire incident, all students and staff were safe and accounted for and no one was injured.

The Shelter in Place has now been lifted. Students and staff have now returned to their classes with normal school operations resuming.

The principals have sent out an email to all school families surrounding Monday’s incident.

AbbyPD continues to investigate the origin of the received threat and confirms that there is no ongoing risk to the safety and security of the students and staff of the schools.

AbbyPD file 2022-13641