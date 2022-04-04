UFV Sports Sunday – GOLF: Cascades women victorious, men’s team second at UFV Spring Invitational

Fraser Valley (Dan Kinvig) – The University of the Fraser Valley golf teams played host this weekend, welcoming the UVic Vikes, UBC Okanagan Heat and Calgary Dinos to Chilliwack Golf Club for the UFV Spring Invitational presented by RMI Communications.

When the last shot had been struck under rainy conditions on Sunday, the Cascades women emerged with a come-from-behind win, while the men’s team settled for second place behind UVic.

FULL RESULTS FROM UFV SPRING INVITATIONAL

WGOLF: Final-round rally lifts Cascades to victory

The University of the Fraser Valley women’s golf team staged an impressive comeback under inclement conditions, rallying to win the UFV Spring Invitational at Chilliwack Golf Club.

The Cascades had trailed by seven strokes after Saturday’s opening round, sitting at +18 as a team with the UVic Vikes (+11) setting the early pace. But on Sunday, the hosts excelled while the Vikes faded, and in the end, UFV claimed a six-stroke victory.

“It was a bit of a built-up process for us, over the last five weeks of knocking at the door,” Cascades head coach Cody Stewart enthused afterward. “Honestly, we were sick and tired of coming in second or third.

“The attitude this morning in the team was, ‘Let’s go out and get the W.’ They went out, they got after it, and they earned it.

“This was maybe the first time where we saw, ‘This is what our team can do.’ We weren’t just led by a couple of players. With a Sunday tournament set-up and rainy conditions, it was hard out here, and they played outstanding all the way through. That’s a huge step for us with nationals coming up next.”

The Cascades got outstanding contributions from the entire roster, with four golfers finishing top-10 individually. Coral Hamade eagled the 18th on Sunday to tie teammate Emery Bardock for third at +9 for the tourney, Lucy Park (+12) was sixth, and Alex Brunner (+18) was 10th. Avery Biggar (+28) finished 18th, and Ella Gifford (+40) was 23rd.

UVic’s Sukriti Harjai carded rounds of 70 and 74 to finish at even par for the weekend, giving her a dominant seven-stroke victory in the women’s individual.

UFV’s team score of +30 gave them a six-stroke cushion ahead of the UBC Okanagan Heat (+36), while the Vikes (+40) faded to third place and the Calgary Dinos (+60) rounded out the field in fourth.

MGOLF: Vikes heat up to knock off Cascades at home tourney

The University of the Fraser Valley men’s golf team fell victim to a red-hot final-round performance from the Victoria Vikes, settling for second at the UFV Spring Invitational.

The Cascades held a slender one-stroke lead after Saturday’s opening round at Chilliwack Golf Club, sitting at +3 just ahead of the Vikes (+4).

UVic dominated on a rain-soaked Sunday, though – their team score of -11 on the day allowed them to roar past the Cascades, who shot a solid +1 as a group. The Vikes ended the tourney at -7, 11 strokes better than UFV (+4), with the UBC Okanagan Heat (+26) and Calgary Dinos (+54) finishing well back.

“It’s the second time at home that this has happened to us this season,” Cascades head coach Aaron Pauls said, alluding to his team’s runner-up result to the UBC Thunderbirds at the Cascades CW Invitational back in September. “UBC put up a round that was similar last fall, and kind of stole one from us there. And today, UVic, being 11 under par in these conditions, that was probably as good a round as we’ve seen from a team all year.

“We played well, but I think we just got beat, point-blank. We just got beat.”

Victoria’s John Morrow led the way for the Vikes, firing rounds of 68 and 66 to run away with the men’s individual crown, eight strokes ahead of teammate Robin Conlan (-2). UFV’s Jacob Armstrong and Hudson LaFayette tied for third at -1, and teammate Jackson Jacob (E) was solo fifth.

Rounding out the UFV contingent, Andrew Biggar (+2) tied for sixth, Ben Whiton (+7) tied for 13th, Eli Greene (+9) was 14th, and Jacob Lucki (+13) was T-19th. Biggar and Lucki were competing as individuals.

Up next for the Cascades is an international trip to Ireland (May 5-12), followed by the Golf Canada University/College Championships (June 1-4).

“We have a month and a half to get ready for that,” Pauls noted. “Some of that will be spent on the road in Ireland. We’ll also sit down and figure out as a team what we need to do to get to the point where we can contend for a national championship, and put ourselves in a position where we could potentially win it on the last day.”