Agassiz-Harrison Museum Easter Scavenger Hunt – Saturday April 16

  Agassiz-Harrison Museum Easter Scavenger Hunt – Saturday April 16

Agassiz/Harrison – Join the Agassiz-Harrison Museum on Saturday, April 16th for a fun filled Easter Scavenger Hunt.

Pre-register (to hold a time slot) by dropping in or calling the Museum at 604-796-3545.

