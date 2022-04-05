Hotel Vortruba – RAGMOP Theatre Returns to Chilliwack, April 17

Chilliwack – — Check in to Hotel Vortruba at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on April 17, when RAGMOP Theatre returns to Chilliwack. Bringing a dazzling show for the whole family that showcases physical comedy and the beauty that can be found within a collaboration between clown and movement artist, and circus artist. This humorous show is one you will not want to check out of!

Hotel Vortruba greets their newest guest who arrives in a double-breasted hound’s-tooth coat. She’s welcomed by the proprietor, sporting a dubious tux and mask. Together, the pair explore surreal hotel, from otherworldly room service, creaky floorboards, giant rats and all the magic that lingers in the shadows.

The performers and creators of RAGMOP theatre, Nayana Fielkov and Matthew “Poki” McCorkle, deliver a unique show in this absurdist performance. These two actors explore the magic lingering in every shadow of Hotel Vortruba through physical comedy, creating a gorgeous show that will keep you on the edge of your seat.

“I am very excited after over two years of postponement, we are finally able to come to Chilliwack to present Hotel Vortruba,” says Nayana Fielkov. “The art of clown and physical comedy is centered around audience engagement. While there have been many playful and artful digital opportunities and explorations, the joy of coming back to a live audience is thrilling to say the least. The world we create is one to host the feeling of presence and togetherness. Hotel Vortruba has elements of both visual splendor and playfulness. We are looking forward to sharing with Chilliwack soon!”

McCortkle is a mime, object manipulator and triple jointed contortionist who specialized in physical illusions. His ability to use the objects around him is like watching a magician at work. His counterpart, Fielkov, is a performing and visual artist trained in classical theatre, mask, clowning and contact dance improvisation. Her expressive facial contortions and understanding of the human body make her a charismatic performer that will drag you into this mesmerizing journey.

RAGMOP Theatre will enchant and mesmerize you from start to finish, so don’t miss your chance to see this truly special show.

Hotel Vortruba is coming to the Chilliwack Cultural Centre on April 17, 2022 at 2:00 pm. Tickets are $12, and can be purchased at the Centre Box Office, online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, or by calling 604-391-SHOW(7469). Audience sizes have increased to full capacity.

Hotel Vortruba is generously sponsored by platinum sponsor: O’Connor Group. Additional sponsors include: 98.3 Star FM, Minter Country Gardens, Glenco Electric LTD, The Chilliwack Progress, the British Columbia Arts Council, the BC Touring Council, the City of Chilliwack, the Province of British Columbia and the Department of Canadian Heritage.