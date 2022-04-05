Pies With Purpose – Fundraiser for Imagination Library with Help from Natasha’s Pies

Fraser Valley – The Imagination Library Fraser Valley and Natasha’s Pies have joined forces to offer pies with purpose this Easter.

Pies with Purpose is a great example of community support and collaboration.It’s a win for local small business, time starved consumers, and parents wanting to prepare toddlers for kindergarten.

“Who doesn’t love pie”said Lois Chadburn,member of the Imagination Library Fraser Valley Advisory Committee. “When we were considering fundraising ideas, Natasha’s Baked Goods was an instant yes because they are home-made, delicious and available in time for Easter”.

“The Pies with Purpose program is one way we support our community. We make pies available at reduced rates to help the fundraising efforts of local charities.

Everyone wins with pie!”said Natasha Popove,Founder of Natasha’s Baked Goods.

The Imagination Library Fraser Valley is a local early literacy program.

Enrolled toddlers receive an age-appropriate book each month in the mail from birth to age five. There is no charge to register,and the books are free thanks to the support of individual donors, local businesses, non-profit’s, service clubs and our partnership with the Dollywood Foundation.

“The Imagination Library continues to expand in Chilliwack, Agassiz, Harrison and Hope.

Since 2018, they’ve had close to 450 children take part and have shipped over 9,000 books,”said Brian Martin, program champion.

“Fresh or frozen pies can be pre-ordered and available for pickup before Easter. For each pie sold, the Imagination Library will receive $5.00. Every dollar raised will cover program costs for books and shipping.

The average cost per child per month is $3.55.Each pie sold makes a difference.”Pies can be ordered online https://gofundraise.shop/pieswithpurpose until Sunday April 10th.

Pies are available in four popular flavours: Apple, BlueberryApple, Bumbleberry and Strawberry Rhubarb.