Traffic Relief in Chilliwack – Milling and Paving at Yale Road and Hocking Avenue

Chilliwack – Probably the number one traffic complaint since the November 2021 floods and potholes.

Final milling and paving is scheduled to take place on Yale Road (from Hocking Avenue to 140 metres south of Hocking) and Hocking Avenue (from the railway tracks to Yale Road) the week of April 4, weather permitting.

Traffic impacts:

Hocking Avenue (E/Yale Rd) will be closed up to the train tracks periodically. Driveways to local businesses will remain accessible at all times.

Yale Road will be reduced periodically to single lane traffic in both directions (northbound and southbound) during construction. The contractor will not work on Yale Road from 7 am – 9 am during weekdays to accommodate morning traffic.



Milling will be completed at night, and paving will be completed during the day for a total of one night shift and one day shift. Please consider using an alternate route during this time.

For site maps, visit the Traffic Notifications page.

April 2022 Yale and Hocking in Chilliwack/City of Chilliwack