BC Lieutenant Governor Launches Arts and Music Awards – In Conjunctions with The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

Victoria – The Office of the Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia, with generous support from the Government House Foundation, is honoured to announce the launch of the Lieutenant Governor’s Arts and Music Awards.

As a part of celebrations for Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee, these awards will recognize individuals, groups and organizations that have demonstrated exceptional leadership, creativity, community engagement, passion or commitment to fostering and mentoring others in the fields of visual arts, music or performance. This program is centred around the concepts of inclusion and connection, following key themes of Her Honour’s mandate. Nominees should reflect these values through their creative work by enhancing the vibrancy of their communities and strengthening cross-cultural and intergenerational connections.

“We turn to music and the arts in challenging times to replenish our sense of joy, and inspire, elevate and move our spirits,” said Janet Austin, Lieutenant Governor of British Columbia. “Now, more than ever, we must value, nurture, and support the brightest artists and musicians among us. I am honoured to have the opportunity to do so with the launch of the Lieutenant Governor’s Arts and Music Awards.”

This award is open to any British Columbian or B.C.-based individual, group or organization that has shown exceptional commitment to enhancing arts and culture within their communities. Twenty individual awards valued up to $5,000 each will be awarded, and four to five organizational awards will be awarded with a value of up to $15,000, dependent on the nominations received. A selection committee will include representation by esteemed community leaders from visual arts, music and performing arts. Nominations will be open until May 13, 2022.

More information on nominations guidelines and how to submit a nomination can be found here: https://ltgov.bc.ca/the-lieutenant-governors-arts-and-music-awards (https://ltgov.bc.ca/?page_id=6919).