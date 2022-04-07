2022 Federal Budget – Spending Increase on Housing While Clamping Down (for Two Years) on Foreign Buyers

Ottawa (with files from CBC/MSN/Bloomberg) – Federal Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland brought down the Liberal budget with , what is expected, support from the NDP. The previous supply and confidence agreement (not a coalition) would ensure the budget is passed without a non confidence vote and that NDP agenda items such as housing and dental care are addressed.

The federal government outlined its plans to tackle sky-high housing costs in Thursday’s budget — including a temporary (two year) ban on foreign buyers, a crackdown on speculators, a pledge to double the pace of new home construction and a new tax-sheltered way for Canadians to save up to buy a home.

Highlights:

The government is moving ahead with something it floated on the campaign trail last year — a Tax-Free First Home Savings Account. The budget offered some rudimentary details.

Starting next year, Canadians will be entitled to contribute up to $8,000 per year to the accounts, which allow them to save and invest funds to buy a home in the most tax-advantageous way. Currently, Canadians can use anything from a savings account to an RRSP or TFSA to save for their first home, but all come with a certain amount of tax restrictions.

RRSPs provide a tax rebate when people contribute, but any money withdrawn from them under the existing Home Buyer’s plan must be replenished later without the tax break. Conversely, Canadians who use their TFSAs to save for a home can grow those funds in a tax-sheltered way, but they don’t get the tax break when they make the investment.

To pay down COVID debt, the government is reprofiling $15 billion in existing spending for a new fund designed to lower business investment risk for research and new technologies, $3.8 billion over eight years for a critical minerals strategy, and $450 million over five years to unclog supply chains.

The new program adopts the most appealing parts of those two programs by giving savers a tax rebate for contributing and also allowing those savings to grow without being taxed on the gain. It’s “tax-free in, tax-free out,” as the budget puts it.

The program has a maximum lifetime contribution limit of $40,000, and the government estimates the Tax-Free First Home Savings Account program will cost it about $725 million in tax revenue. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said the government sees that as money well spent.