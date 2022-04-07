City of Mission Hosting Homelessness Community Forum at Leisure Centre on April 27

Mission – The City of Mission is hosting a community forum on homelessness at the Leisure Centre on April 27.

The event will be an opportunity to hear from local service providers about what they offer, as well as their perspectives on what is working, what we need more of, and where the community can increase their knowledge, awareness, and support for people struggling to find housing and the services that support them.

People with lived experience being homeless in Mission will also share their first-hand stories of what it was like for them and what helped them become housed.

“Mission has struggled with the issue of homelessness for far too long and it’s clear that the problem is growing,” said Mayor Paul Horn. “It takes a community-wide effort to provide safe, effective options that work for everyone. We want everyone in Mission to be fully informed and to have a voice, so we are hoping for a great turn out.”

Over the course of the evening, event participants will be invited to discuss themes related to homelessness in small facilitated groups. These conversations will be summarized and included in the development of the City’s new Community Wellness Strategy.

The last city-hosted homelessness forum was held in 2018 and saw over a hundred people in attendance.

Event Details

Date: Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Time: 6:00pm – 9:00pm

Location: Mission Leisure Centre Gymnasium (7650 Grand Street)

Note: Pre-registration is not required, everyone welcome.