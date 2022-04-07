OPINION – Reparenting Yourself After Narcissistic Abuse

Halifax (Glynissherwood.com) – Narcissistic Abuse, Developmental Deficits & Vulnerabilities

Over the years, as I’ve counseled survivors who’ve been scapegoated by their narcissistic families, many pictures of abuse, neglect and deprivation emerge. There are the more ‘obvious’ or blatant harms to self worth, peace of mind and relationship challenges that many people seem to be aware of.

Sadly, too many people have developed Complex Trauma, arising from long standing relationship abuse beginning in childhood. Complex Trauma is characterized by PTSD symptoms, such as dissociation, intrusive or numbing symptoms, as well as injuries to self worth, identity and close relationships. Complex Trauma can also be characterized by triggering into threat responses such as Fawning/People Pleasing, and what I have identified as Collapse, characterized by giving up in the face of what seems to be insurmountable obstacles, such as unrelenting family bullying aka Scapegoating. ‘Collapse’ and ‘Freeze/Numbing’ responses can work together to keep the scapegoat paralyzed.

These psychological injuries are often very difficult to deal with on their own. Then there are the more hidden faces of abuse that are also insidiously undermining to survivors. These more ‘subtle’ problems tend to be the by-product of ‘sins of omission’. In other words, damage caused through parental neglect, and a lack of positive mirroring, role modeling, support or guidance from narcissistic caregivers, that can profoundly interfere with abuse survivors’ development into fully functioning, confident and independent adults.

What NPD Parents Don’t Do For Their Children Causes Harm – Insecure Attachment and Developmental Deficits

Narcissistic parents don’t really raise their children. Instead, they groom their kids to be mini Public Relations departments and free Psychotherapists for their insecure, self absorbed and ultimately, fragile egos. The amount of positive attention a child receives under these circumstances is conditional on how well they 1/ caretake the parent’s fragile emotional state, and 2/ make their parent look good to others – including family members, and the outside world. This role reversal leads to the ‘Parentification’ of the child, whose legitimate developmental needs to be guided and supported into adulthood – ie ‘raised’ – are undermined by the needy, demanding narcissistic parent.

The developing child’s individuality is viewed as a threat and actively thwarted by parents who want their children to be flattering extensions of themselves. This leads to extremely destructive family dynamics where the parent is ‘one up’, and oscillates between walled off (dismissive avoidant) and boundaryless (dependent abusive) behavior towards their child. Conversley, the child is ‘one down’ and either walled off (frozen avoidant) or boundaryless (dependent fawning or right fighting). 1 The result is the development of an insecure attachment style in the child, either Avoidant or Dependent (formerly known as ‘Anxious’) attachment at best, and Disorganized (dissociative) attachment with alternating Dependent or Avoidant features.

The Scapegoat – Golden Child Dynamic – Read Whole Article Here

GlynisSherwood.com

Glynis Sherwood Counseling

Box 29043 RPO – Halifax Shopping Center

Halifax, Nova Scotia B3L 4T8