SurreyCares grants $10,535.69 to support the South Surrey Athletic Park’s track which is now open for use by the community

Surrey – SurreyCares Community Foundation has provided a $10,535.69 grant from the Race2Resurface Fund to contribute to the track resurfacing project at the South Surrey Athletic Park. Organized by Ocean Athletics Track and Field Club in 2020, the Race2Resurface Fund was established to support the resurfacing of the South Surrey Athletic track in partnership with the City of Surrey.

The South Surrey Athletic Park track resurfacing is complete and is officially open for public use. The final line painting will happen later in the spring.

“This $1.5M project provides a great benefit to the athletes and the public. On any given day, you will find community members of all ages using the facility. We look forward to future collaborations to further develop this resource,” said Maureen de St. Croix, the Head Coach of Ocean Athletics Track and Field Club.

“We’re grateful to be able to support Ocean Athletics Club in the resurfacing project at the South Surrey Athletic Park,” said Christine Buttkus, Executive Director of SurreyCares Community Foundation. “Bringing together donors and other partners to improve the health of Surrey’s residents is important to us.”