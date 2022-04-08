BC Outdoors Show – Heritage Park – April 8 to 10

Chilliwack – Bringing together the biggest names in hunting, fishing and the outdoors. That’s the theme for the 2022 BC Outdoors Show and its return to Heritage Park. Chilliwack.
The BC Outdoors Show will showcase something for everyone, including celebrity speakers, VIP events, outdoor activities, interactive displays, boats, all terrain vehicles, RVs, and exhibitors. It’s a great opportunity for networking as well.
For people who love the outdoor lifestyle, BC Outdoors, Outdoor Canada, Pacific Yachting and Sportsman Channel Canada are coming together to bring the Fraser Valley a wide network of readers, viewers, industry leaders, writers, TV hosts, dealers, and distributors.
- Daily Speaker Series featuring
- Greg McHale, host of Greg McHale’s Wild Yukon
- Amanda Lynn Mayhew, host of THAT Hunting Girl with Amanda Lynn Mayhew
- Tom Davis, angler and respected fishing author
- & more!
- Daily Casting & Accuracy Competitions
- Boorman Archery Shooting Lanes
- Family Fun Zone — hosted by the BC Wildlife Federation
- Local craft beers and beverages served by our friends at Farmhouse Brewing Co.
- Tons of interactive and informative exhibitors in retail, manufacturing, outfitters, education, associations, fishing, hunting, camping, optics, firearms, lodging and so much more!
Date & Time
- Friday, April 8, 2022
Doors open from 12pm to 8pm
- Saturday, April 9, 2022
Doors open from 10am to 6:30pm
- Sunday, April 10, 2022
Doors open to from 10am to 4pm
Click here to purchase your BC Outdoors Show tickets.
