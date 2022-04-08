Both Bookman Locations Raise Over $6000 for Canada-Ukraine Foundation

Fraser Valley – Both Fraser Valley locations of the Bookman have come up with $6000 for the Canadian-Ukraine Foundation.

Bookman Owner Amber Price posted to social media:

We create profound change when we work together for a common goal. After seeing the heartbreak of so many community members watching the tragedy unfold in Ukraine everyone at The Book Man wanted to take action.The concept we came up with was simple. Clients could personalize a square for a Ukraine flag in our window at both branches of our bookstores with every $2 donation.By the end of this collective fundraiser, our total hit $6066.02. These funds were donated to the Registered Charity, Canada-Ukraine Foundation (https://www.cufoundation.ca/) today, on April 8th, 2022. Thank you to everyone who made a donation and personalized squares: Your generosity, your selfless consideration of others and for making a difference! We are many! LOVE ALWAYS WINS!