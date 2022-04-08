Chilliwack City-Wide Garage Sale, Saturday, May 7

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack City-Wide Garage Sale returns on Saturday, May 7.

Register your sale at chilliwack.com/garagesale to be included in our online and print listings.

The City-Wide Garage Sale is a unique opportunity for residents to promote the reuse of materials. There are two City-Wide Garage Sales held each year, one in the spring and one in the fall. The City provides free advertising for garage sale participants through this website, social media and the local newspaper.