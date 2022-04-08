chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: April 7, 2022 – Residential school victims get apology from the Pope at the Vatican – local Metis representative present (INTERVIEWS), TedxChilliwack, Skwah Free Store (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: April 7, 2022. chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: April 7, 2022 – Residential school victims get apology from the Pope at the Vatican – local Metis representative present (INTERVIEWS), TedxChilliwack, Skwah Free Store.

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:

• Residential school victims get apology from the Pope at the Vatican – local representative present! (interviewed on this week’s program)

• TEDxChilliwack BACK this Saturday!

• New Soccer Club Tzeachten FC launched! AND • Chiefs Playoff drive begins! INTERVIEW: Pixie Wells & Louis De Jaeger, Métis Nation BC, Leadership Watch the amazing performance video at the Vatican!: https://www.facebook.com/cassidy.n.ca…

INTERVIEW: Tim McAlpine & Michael Berger, TEDxChilliwack. Watch it free, and LIVE this Saturday starting 7 pm at https://www.tedxchilliwack.com/

News Director: Don Lehn

Sportscast: Josh Bohr

chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™