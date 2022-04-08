Province Appoints New Supreme Court Masters For Abbotsford, New West

The Government of British Columbia is appointing two new Supreme Court of B.C. masters to support the judiciary with the resources needed to continue providing access to justice.

The appointment of Scott Nielsen, who takes his seat in New Westminster, is effective Friday, April 8, 2022. Nielsen received a bachelor of laws degree at the University of Victoria in 1986. His work includes extensive experience acting in a judicial capacity as registrar of the Supreme Court of B.C., overseeing the deputy district registrars who work in the court registries around the province. Prior to that, he worked with the Worker’s Compensation Board of B.C. (now WorkSafeBC) as a lawyer, director of litigation and as acting general counsel. Nielsen participates in many subcommittees and working groups and is a regular guest speaker at Continuing Legal Education Society of British Columbia events.

The appointment of Rory Krentz, who takes his seat in Abbotsford, is effective April 8, 2022. Krentz received a bachelor of laws degree from the University of British Columbia in 1982. Krentz’s practice includes civil litigation, family law, criminal law, federal Crown prosecutions, real estate transactions and more. He has an immense knowledge of the rules of the court, having been retained by clients to represent them at all levels of court. Krentz also has experience in family law mediation and previously worked with the provincial government on child protection cases. Krentz remains active in bar association matters, including previously serving as an elected member of the Canadian Bar Association British Columbia Branch.