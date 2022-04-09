Historian Chad Reimer – New Book Launch at Abby’s The Reach Gallery, April 12 (Author of “Before the Lake – The History of Sumas Valley”)

Abbotsford – Join author and historian Chad Reimer for the launch of Deadly Neighbours: A Tale of Colonialism, Cattle Feuds, Murder and Vigilantes in the Far West (Caitlin Press). Reimer will launch his book at The Reach Gallery Museum on Tuesday, April 12th, at 7 pm. This event is co-hosted by UFV’s Peace and Reconciliation Center. All are welcome.

In his latest book, Reimer returns to the Sumas prairie region to examine one of two recorded lynchings in Canadian history. Deadly Neighbours: A Tale of Colonialism, Cattle Feuds, Murder and Vigilantes in the Far West shines a spotlight on one of Canada’s most shocking and misunderstood moments of violence – the murder of Louie Sam, an Indigenous teenager.

“We have Reimer to thank for setting the record straight by exposing the miscarriage of justice…” – Ron Verzuh, The British Columbia Review



Chad Reimer has previously published four books of BC history, including The Trials of Albert Stroebel: Love, Murder and Justice at the End of the Frontier, and Before We Lost the Lake: A Natural and Human History of Sumas Valley, which received an honourable mention in the BC Historical Federation’s Historical Writing Awards. He holds a BA in Honours History from the University of BC, along with an MA and PhD in History from York University. He was born in Winnipeg, Manitoba, and now lives in Williams Lake, BC.