Tzeachten FC, the New (and Second) Major Youth Soccer Program in Chilliwack – INTERVIEW with Organizer Chief Derek Epp

Tzeachten FN/Chilliwack – With the population growth within the city of Chilliwack, it was only a matter of time that a second major youth soccer program started. Chilliwack FC is based north of Highway One. Another program for south of the Highway, serving Sardis and environs was needed.

Tzeachten First Nations Chief Derek Epp, a graduate of the TWU soccer program, saw the need.

The genesis started with the upgrades to the field at Tzeachtan in 2017.

Glenn Wilson, who recently left Chilliwack FC is on board as Tzeachten FC’s Technical Director, assuming his new role May 1.(Wilson left due to conflict of interest with CFC over direction as well as allegations of improper conduct from a CFC coach). TFC is now putting new coaches in place. Volunteers are needed.

An application to join the Fraser Valley Youth Soccer Association is in in the works. Registration of all players young and adult is now underway.

For more info, Derek Epp can be reached by email at [email protected] or call 604-997-1186.