Birding in Hope, Saturday May 14

Hope (Hope Mountain Centre for Outdoor Learning) – The Hope Mountain Centre for Outdoor Learning welcomes beginner and expert birders of all ages for an easy walk around of Hope’s best birding areas.

The Hope Airpark and Thacker Marsh offer diverse habitats and a variety of birds to see in spring. This program is a great opportunity to experience the growing hobby of bird watching, meet fellow birders, and build your identification skills.

Tickets for Saturday May 14 are here: hopemountaincentreforoutdoorlearning.camp9.org/sys/website/system-pages

Hope Mountain Centre for Outdoor Learning/2020

