Armstrong Metal Fest Will Rock 2022 LIVE – July 15 and 16

Armstrong – Western Canada’s largest extreme music event, Armstrong MetalFest announced it will be returning in 2022 to host two days of live Canadian metal on July 15th and 16th in Armstrong.



The 2020 and 2021 productions of the festival were cancelled due to the magnitude of the COVID-19 pandemic in British Columbia’s Okanagan Valley. Following guidelines from British Columbia’s provincial government, Armstrong MetalFest is optimistic in presenting its 12th edition in 2022.

Ticket holders for AMF 2020 that were planning to use them for 2021 are asked to hold onto their tickets as they’ll be honoured for the choice of attending one of the next three years of the festival through 2022-2024.

For more information, ticket holders can inquire by emailing – [email protected]



For more information about AMF’s public health measures, restrictions and COVID-19 safety for its indoor live event and outdoor camping, the festival will be following the BC Centre For Disease Control’s guidelines, which can be found at the following link here.