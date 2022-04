Abbotsford – Mark your calendars because RINGO STARR and his ALL STARR BAND will be coming to the Abbotsford Centre on Saturday, October 8th, 2022!

Band includes long time All Starr’s Steve Lukather, Colin Hay, Warren Ham, Gregg Bissonette, Hamish Stuart and Edgar Winter.

Tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 12 at 10 AM PST. Tickets start at $79.50 plus fees.