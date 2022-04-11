Chiefs Win Series in 7 – Blowout/Shutout of Coquitlam, Next Up is Nanaimo

Chilliwack (BCHL) – The Chilliwack Chiefs used a four-goal explosion in a 5:27 span in the second period to build up a five-goal lead and eventually win Game 7 by a 6-0 score over the Coquitlam Express.

A big crowd for a Sunday night at the Chilliwack Coliseum.

The Chiefs received early production from an unlikely source as defenceman Lachlan Getz, who had three goals all regular season, opened the scoring for Chilliwack in the first period and notched his second of the game six minutes into the middle frame. Getz’s second goal came less than a minute after a disallowed Chiefs goal, but that did not seem to phase the home team. Shortly after, Dawson Good, Cameron Johnson and Ethan Bowen all scored for Chilliwack to blow the game wide open and give their team a 5-0 lead after two. Jack Seymour capped off the scoring with a power-play goal in the third period to make it a 6-0 final.

The Chiefs outshot the Express 47 to 20 in this one and were around Coquitlam goalie Carter Woodside’s crease all night. The Express goalie made 41 saves in the loss.

With Chilliwack advancing, the second round of the Coastal Conference playoffs are set. The Chiefs will play the Nanaimo Clippers and the Alberni Valley Bulldogs take on the Langley Rivermen.