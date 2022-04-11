Chilliwack Vedder River Spring Cleanup at Chilliwack Fish and Game Club, Saturday, April 23rd

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Fish and Game Club will go ahead with the Spring river cleanup on Saturday, April 23rd (following Earth Day).

Registration is open from 8:30-9:30am and they will be supplying garbage bags, gloves, and pick-up sticks. Organizers will ask that all garbage be dropped off at the Fish and Game Club no later than 1:30pm.

For those in the Adopt-A-River group who have sections on the lower Vedder River, they are working on having a utility trailer at the Great Blue Heron Reserve for you to dump your garbage.

There are no longer capacity limits so see you at registration. If you are not feeling well, they ask that you stay home and join them another time.

The Cleanup Organizers are looking for a hardy group of folks who want to tackle some challenging terrain and have 4 x 4 vehicles. If this is you, please email [email protected]