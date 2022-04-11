From Spring Cleanup to Spring Planting at Corbould Park – Saturday April 23

Chilliwack (Friends of the Camp and Hope Sloughs) – Rain or shine, Friends of the Camp and Hope Sloughs have collaborated with the City of Chilliwack to do some planting and habitat restoration work on the Hope Slough at Corbould Park.

Be prepared to work. It could be muddy, so rubber boots or work boots are recommended. Bring gloves, shovels, and hand tools if you have them.

Organizers will bring some extras for those who need them. This is rain or shine. The plants we have need to go in the ground.

Saturday April 23 from 10 AM to 2PM.