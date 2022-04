Sardis – 2022 is going to be an exciting season for the G W Graham Junior Varsity football team. After an impressive exhibition and regular season last year (8 wins, 0 losses, 278 points for, 50 points against), and a dominating quarter final game (31-7 over Mt. Doug), they came up short against a strong Van College squad.

Wait til this season !

The 2022 schedule has been released: