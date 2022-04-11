Outspoken Politician, Sportsman Richard (Dick) Harrington – Dies From Cancer

Chilliwack – APRIL 11 UPDATE – Long Live the Local Legend. Noted politician and Sportsman Richard “Dick” Harrington passed away from cancer, in hospice, on Monday morning.

From Former Chilliwack-Kent MLA Gwen O’Mahony: Thank you, all of you, for your thoughtful kind words. Dick passed away today (Monday) at 11:30AM. His daughter shared this post, the comments and Don’s news story with Dick and I’m told that he was deeply moved by the outpouring of love and support. He will be missed.

APRIL 9 ORIGINAL STORY – One thing about Richard “Dick” Harrington, you always knew where he stood.

He was truly a “rascal”. .. and outspoken.

Dick Harrington and his now ex-wife Margaret have always been politically active.

Former Chilliwack-Kent MLA Gwen O’Mahony took to social media on Friday April 8 to let everyone know about the sad news.

Last year, he was diagnosed with cancer and he is now in hospice.

In 2014, he ran for Council, and promised a clean sweep of city hall policy and rhetoric (a shot at incumbent Mayor Sharon Gaetz and co.) There was an infamous picture that his campaign released, where he was holding a broom while standing next to the Municipal Hall sign. One of his main campaign ideas was free wi-fi to cover the entire city.

He also ran for council in 2011.

Harrington also played a prominent role on the Board of Directors with the then Chilliwack and now Valley Huskers.

Ironically, and even though his was larger than life, Harrington was rather camera shy and wasn’t too savvy with social media.

Courtesy Gwen O Mahony

O’Mahony told FVN: Dick always believed that a breakthrough win for Chilliwack by the NDP was possible. When we met shortly before the 2009 provincial election, he said that I could win the seat but I’d have to be willing to campaign full time and run more than once. He knew the formula for success- hard work and stubborn determination. Dick is in hospice care right now. I visited with him yesterday and the day before. I’m not sure if you know this, but I’m not the only woman he helped get elected. His wife Margaret was elected as an MPP for the Niagara riding in the Bob Rae NDP government.