Skip to content

The Reptile Room Celebrates World Turtle Day at Salish Park on May 22

  1. Home
  2. Education/Learning
  3. The Reptile Room Celebrates World Turtle Day at Salish Park on May 22

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Cottonwood Center

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Diabetes Association

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

Chilliwack – The Reptiles Room on Young Road along with Downtown Chilliwack invite you down to this great family event in #downtownchilliwack to celebrate #worldturtleday.

A great way to learn about turtles and get first hand experience. on May 22.

Share This:

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on pinterest
Share on linkedin

Comments are closed for this article!

On Key

Related Posts