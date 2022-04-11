YMCA Generation Health Spring Program

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack YMCA Generation Health is running again this spring. The Y will be offering 5 programs with a mix of virtual and in-person program delivery options.

Generation Health is a FREE 10-week healthy lifestyle program for children and their families, delivered through the YMCA of Greater Vancouver and in partnership with the Childhood Obesity Foundation. Program participants will meet virtually or in-person to learn about healthy eating, physical activity, goal setting, body image, self-esteem and more! Programs will run on a weekday evening from 6:30-8:30pm. Prior registration is required through these details: phone 1-888-650-3141 or send an e-mail to [email protected].