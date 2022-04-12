Jann Arden in Chilliwack – Friday June 24

Chilliwack (RockIt Boy) – The Jann Arden Cross Canada Tour is coming to Chilliwack. Friday, June 24 at the Hub International Theatre at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

Rock.It Boy Entertainment presents JANN ARDEN LIVE! on Friday, June 24 at the Hub International Theatre at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre, 9201 Corbould Street, Chilliwack. Tickets are $95.50 (plus Facility Fee & Service Charges) at the Centre Box Office. Charge by phone at 604-391-7469 or online at www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca.





Multi-platinum, award-winning singer, songwriter, actor, author and Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee JANN ARDEN has announced her JANN ARDEN LIVE! cross-Canada tour.



The much-celebrated artist catapulted onto the Canadian music scene in 1993 with the release of her debut album “Time For Mercy” featuring the hit single, “I Would Die For You”. A year later with “Living Under June”, she would have her career breakout hit, “Insensitive” that would solidify her position in the music world. Jann’s 15th studio album “Descendant” dropped on January 28.



With accolades that include 19 top ten singles, 8 JUNO Awards including Female Artist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year, 10 SOCAN Awards and 4 Western Canadian Music Awards, Arden is a beloved Canadian musical artist and personality.



In her hit comedy series, JANN, Arden stars as a fictionalized version of herself. THE JANN ARDEN PODCAST is available weekly on iHeartRadio Canada and everywhere podcasts are found. An accomplished author, she has written five books, the most recent being her new memoir “IF I KNEW THEN: Finding Wisdom in Failure and Power in Aging”.