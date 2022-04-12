Leger Poll – Abbotsford Airport (YXX) and YVR Lead 2022 Poll – Top Ten Reputable Canadian Airports

Toronto – As a part of the twenty fifth version of our annual Reputation examine, Leger (pollsters) unveil the record of the most respected airports in Canada in 2022, based on Canadians.

The COVID-19 pandemic hit the airport trade arduous and continues to have lasting results. With the implementation of home and worldwide journey restrictions, the variety of passengers passing by way of Canadian airports dropped quickly, and income adopted go well with. Widespread layoffs additionally occurred, and plenty of staff frightened about their future as new variants of COVID-19 threatened to disrupt their job safety.

Airports have additionally wanted to stay agile and adapt to public well being restrictions, together with obligatory masking, checking passengers’ temperatures, implementing vaccine laws and extra. Has the scenario lastly settled down, or will the turbulence proceed? At this level, we’re unsure, however our Reputation examine will proceed to observe Canadian airports’ efficiency 12 months over 12 months.

This 12 months, based on Canadians*, the most respected airports are:

1. Vancouver International Airport (YVR) (Reputation Score: 71)

2. Halifax Stanfield International Airport (YHZ) (Reputation Score: 65)

3. YUL Montréal-Trudeau International Airport (Reputation Score: 64)

4. Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) (Reputation Score: 59)

5. Calgary International Airport (YYC) (Reputation Score: 55)

6. Winnipeg International Airport (YWG) (Reputation Score: 48)

7. Edmonton International Airport (YEG) (Reputation Score: 40)

8. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport (YTO) (Reputation Score: 31)

9. Abbotsford International Airport (YXX) (Reputation Score: 25)

10. Jean Lesage International Airport (YQB) (Reputation Score: 25)

*Note: Canadians have been surveyed about the airports in every airport’s respective market.