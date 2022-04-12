Over 9,400 British Columbians Overdosed and Died Due to Toxic Illicit Drugs Since Opioid Epidemic Started in 2016

Fraser Valley/Victoria – Preliminary data released by the BC Coroners Service reveals that the toxic drug supply has claimed the lives of 9,410 British Columbians since January 2016, and that at least 174 lives were lost in the month of February 2022.

February is the 17th consecutive month in which more than 150 lives were lost to illicit drugs in B.C. The 174 deaths equate to approximately 6.2 deaths per day.

So far in 2022, Abbotsford recorded 19 deaths = fourth worst in BC. 8 dead in Chilliwack and tied for 10th in BC.

Illicit drug overdose death report (Data to Feb. 28, 2022):

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/birth-adoption-death-marriage-and-divorce/deaths/coroners-service/statistical/illicit-drug.pdf

The provincewide death rate in 2022 now stands at 43.5 per 100,000 residents, but rates of death in some health authorities, including Northern Health (62.7) and Vancouver Coastal (52.8), are significantly higher. By Health Service Delivery Area, the highest death rates in 2022 have been recorded in Vancouver (78.0), Thompson Cariboo (76.2) and Northern Interior (73.6), underscoring the reality that the impact of the toxic drug crisis is being felt in communities throughout B.C.

Notably, while 74% of decedents in 2022 were between 30 and 59 years of age, six of the lives lost in February were under the age of 19 after zero such deaths were reported in January.

Preliminary toxicological results in early 2022 provide further evidence of the inconsistency and volatility of the illicit drug supply. Fentanyl continues to be the predominant substance found in post-mortem testing. Alarmingly, the toxicity of fentanyl is growing with February being the third consecutive month in which more than 20% of fentanyl-positive test results had concentrations greater than 50 micrograms per litre. Additionally, between July 2020 and February 2022, etizolam was detected in 41% of expedited testing results. This benzodiazepine analogue has a highly sedating effect that cannot be reversed by naloxone and, as a result, its presence creates significant life-saving challenges for first responders.

There continues to be no evidence that prescribed safer supply or diverted prescription opioids are contributing to the illicit-drug crisis in British Columbia.