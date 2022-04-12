UFV Transition Fair – Unlocking Your Future – For Students with Disabilities – Wednesday April 20

Fraser Valley – Unlocking Your Future – Transition Fair for Students with Disabilities.

What does the future hold? What options are out there? Who can support you as you figure it out? It is never too soon to start exploring!

About this Event

Join UFV as their 20+ Community Partners come together to explain the programs and supports they have to offer you and your family as you navigate through your K-12 education and beyond.

You will have structured presentations as well as opportunities for you to ask individual questions and gather resources. Listen to the guest speakers as they tell their stories of unlocking their future.

Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon will be the MC and Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove and Chief Eddie Gardner will be dignitaries.