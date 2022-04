Agassiz – Local MP Brad Vis (Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon)and MLA Kelli Paddon (Chilliwack-Kent) were all smiles, after Wednesday’s unveiling for funding of a new aquatic Centre for Agassiz.

Vis stated in a media release that this ends years of lobbying for the residents of Agassiz and Harrison to replace the old facility next to the Agassiz Agriculture Hall.

STATEMENT: Today, I can finally announce that I have secured $9.5M from the federal Government for a new indoor aquatics centre in Agassiz.https://t.co/MrHxIVJVKN pic.twitter.com/kBOf4PmmxW — Brad Vis (@BradleyVis) April 13, 2022