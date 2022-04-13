Skip to content

Chilliwack Giants 2022 Spring Camp

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Giants football program announce their Spring 2022 Camp.

The Spring Camp is sponsored by Infinite Roofing and set for May 1.

Register today at www.chilliwackgiants.com

May be an image of text that says 'T CHILLIWACK GIANTS PRESENTS SPRING CAMP ALL KIDS AGE 5-15 WELCOME MAY 1 2022 TOWNSEND PARK 9:00 AM-1:00PM bring cleats & water! GAMES! HOTDOGS! TSHIRTS!! INFLATABLES!! Register today at www.chilliwackgiants.com Thanks to our sponsor Infinite Roofing this camp is FREE!!'

