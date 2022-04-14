10 BC Communities Including Fraser Valley to Receive $53.6M in Flood Recovery Funding – Includes Housing

Ten B.C. communities severely affected by the November 2021 floods are receiving $53.6 million in provincial funding to support recovery work and get people back into their communities.

Local-government grant recipients include:

Abbotsford: $6,850,000

Chilliwack: $3,355,000

Cowichan Valley Regional District: $550,000

Fraser Valley Regional District: $1,625,000

Hope: $2,500,000

Kent: $2,355,000

Merritt: $24,255,000

Mission: $50,000

Princeton: $11,900,000

Thompson-Nicola Regional District: $150,000

Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon says the District of Kent and the Fraser Valley Regional District will benefit from nearly $4 million combined in new provincial funding to support recovery work. Kent is one of ten communities in B.C. that was severely impacted by the November 2021 floods. “The floods and Landslides that hit us in the Fraser Valley in November turned many people’s lives upside down,” said Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent. “Building back better from these floods is a priority we share with the local governments in Kent and Chilliwack. This new investment will support our community directly by funding infrastructure planning in Chilliwack, pump station improvements in Kent, and some of the costs of raising Kamp road.”

The local governments of Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Cowichan Valley Regional District, Fraser Valley Regional District, Hope, Kent, Merritt, Mission, Princeton, and Thompson-Nicola Regional District are all receiving direct grants from the $53.6 million in provincial funding to assist them in meeting the additional pressures of on-going recovery and infrastructure planning.

In Kent, $2.355 million will help take care of initial flood recovery costs not covered by other assistance programs, including works to raise Kamp road and improvements to a pump station, flood gates and plans for floop mapping. Additionally, the Fraser Valley Regional District will receive $1.625 million dollars to assist with initial recovery costs, including debris clean-up, bank stabalization and addressing infrastructure damaged by flooding.

This funding is in addition to the more than $2.1 billion Budget 2022 provides to help people recover from the floods and wildfires of last year and to better protect communities against future climate disasters. As well as the $228 million in federal-provincial funding provided to B.C. farmers who suffered extraordinary damages during the November floods.

“People in the Fraser Valley were devastated by November’s floods, and all levels of government are working hard to make sure we are focusing on communities’ immediate needs, as well as protection,” said Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack. “That’s why we’re investing in recovery while also supporting infrastructure planning for flood preparedness and resiliency in the future.”



The local governments of Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Cowichan Valley Regional District, Fraser Valley Regional District, Hope, Kent, Merritt, Mission, Princeton, and Thompson-Nicola Regional District are all receiving direct grants from the $53.6 million in provincial funding to assist them in meeting the additional pressures of on-going recovery and infrastructure planning.

The grant will enable the local government in Chilliwack to take care of initial flood recovery costs not covered by other assistance programs, including infrastructure planning that provides additional resilience for possible future climate events.

“The floods and Landslides that hit us in the Fraser Valley in November turned many people’s lives upside down,” said Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent. “Building back better from these floods is a priority we share with the local governments in Kent and Chilliwack. This new investment will support our community directly by funding infrastructure planning in Chilliwack, pump station improvements in Kent, and some of the costs of raising Kamp road.”



This funding is in addition to the more than $2.1 billion Budget 2022 provides to help people recover from the floods and wildfires of last year and to better protect communities against future climate disasters. As well as the $228 million in federal-provincial funding provided to B.C. farmers who suffered extraordinary damages during the November floods.

“The November floods were a stark reminder of the climate crisis and the impacts extreme weather events are having on people and our communities,” said Nathan Cullen, Minister of Municipal Affairs. “Our government is committed to ensuring local governments and their residents have access to the resources they need to recover, including housing in the medium term, while we work to develop long-term solutions to better protect people and communities.”

Due to the extreme effects of the flooding on their communities, the local governments of Abbotsford, Chilliwack, Cowichan Valley Regional District, Fraser Valley Regional District, Hope, Kent, Merritt, Mission, Princeton and Thompson-Nicola Regional District are receiving direct grants to assist them in meeting the additional costs pressures of ongoing recovery and infrastructure planning.

This funding is in addition to more than $2.1 billion that Budget 2022 provides to help people recover from last year’s floods and wildfires, and to better protect communities against future climate disasters.