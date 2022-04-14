City of Abbotsford 2022 Spring Freshet Update

Abbotsford – Each spring the City of Abbotsford monitors the levels of the Fraser River during the annual snowmelt season to assess the flooding risk along the Matsqui Dykes. As of April 1, 2022, snow basin index in the Fraser River at Hope is slightly above normal at 108 per cent.

The Matsqui Dykes are designed to prevent water in the Fraser River from entering into Matsqui Prairie; however, residents living in areas along the Matsqui Dykes may experience pooling of water or seepage, due to the pressure difference created by the high water level.

Seasonal weather during the snowmelt season is a critical factor in determining the size of freshet, and whether or not flooding will occur. Intense or prolonged rainfall and extreme temperatures are important factors that can lead to larger freshets.

Seepage pooling is quite common during freshet. To minimize the seepage pooling and/or a boil on your property, please avoid the following activities from May to September near the dykes:

· the removal of trees or stumps;

· deep cultivation of fields; and

· digging holes with machines.

Further information is available from the following sources:

View the areas where seepage pools were found during previous freshet seasons, or make an in person appointment at the Engineering Department at City Hall for a hardcopy.

For more information on the snow survey and freshet season, please visit the Province of BC River Forecast Centre website.

For real-time river level information at the Mission Bridge (Station 08MH024), please visit the Government of Canada Water Office website.

Report water pooling on your property or to get information on the freshet season, contact the City of Abbotsford Dyking, Drainage and Irrigation Division at 604-853-5485.