Public Input Sought on Chilliwack Draft – South Vedder Neighbourhood Plan Public Hearing Tuesday April 19

Chilliwack – As first reported by FVN, Following initial community consultation, a draft South Vedder Neighbourhood Plan has been prepared for additional public feedback. The draft South Vedder Neighbourhood Plan sets out planning principles and policies to guide land use and development decisions in the neighbourhood. Anyone with an interest in the area was encouraged to review the draft plan and share their feedback in an online survey at engagechilliwack.com/southvedder until March 4.

A public hearing will be held for the South Vedder Neighbourhood Plan on Tuesday April 19.

The Plan supports future growth and development within the neighbourhood, including diverse and affordable housing; enhanced walking and cycling connections; a vibrant commercial core, additional neighbourhood green space; attractive building design and ongoing resident participation in planning processes.

“Neighbourhood plans complement and refine the vision in our Official Community Plan,” said Mayor Popove. “There has been significant interest in development in this area and it is important for us to make sure growth meets the needs of the neighbourhood. We look forward to hearing more from the community as we work together to establish a shared vision for the future of the South Vedder area.”

In addition to the online survey at engagechilliwack.com/southvedder, paper copies of the survey will be available at City Hall (8550 Young Road) during business hours, and residents in this area will be contacted directly by mail for their feedback. Anyone with comments or questions may also contact the Planning Department directly at [email protected] or 604.793.2906.

Once finalized, the South Vedder Neighbourhood Plan is intended to be a living document that is monitored throughout implementation and amended, as needed, to reflect emerging community needs and opportunities.