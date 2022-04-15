Skip to content

chillTV News of the Week – April 14, 2022 – Interviews with Teri Westerby , President Chilliwack Pride Society, Justin Mallard, Business Development Manager, Gwen O’Mahony, former MLA, Chilliwack-Hope, John Barson, chillTV Techncial Producer & Contributor

Fraser Valley – Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:

• Local political heavyweight Dick Harrington, has passed away.

• Chilliwack Pride Banners will grace the downtown this summer.• One of chillTV’s team involved in a river rescue AND

• The Chilliwack Chiefs start round two of the BCHL playoffs this Easter Long weekend.

Scene Hear First Segment: Paula DeWit, Conductor with Clint Hames of The Chilliwack Players Guild! Tickets to upcoming “Calendar Girls” at Chilliwack Cultural Centre here:https://tickets.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca/…/login…

NTERVIEW: Teri Westerby , President Chilliwack Pride Society, Justin Mallard, Business Development Manager

INTERVIEW: Gwen O’Mahony, former MLA, Chilliwack-Hope

INTERVIEW: John Barson, chillTV Techncial Producer & Contributor

News Director: Don Lehn

Sportscast: Josh Bohr

chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™

