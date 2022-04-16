BUSINESS – Trans Mountain Expansion Project Now at 50% Complete (VIDEO)

Calgary – Construction on the Trans Mountain Expansion Project has reached a major milestone with more than 50 per cent completion as of March 2022. The halfway mark of construction for the Expansion Project includes more than 412 kilometres of pipe in the ground, 574 kilometres of the pipeline right-of-way stripped and graded, 471 kilometres of pipe welded and the completion of 32 major trenchless crossings.

Since construction began on the Expansion Project, more than 20,000 people have been employed across Alberta and British Columbia. Trans Mountain has negotiated agreements with local governments across BC and Alberta, dedicating more than $16 million to community legacy projects, such as trails and recreational infrastructure improvements, that will have positive and lasting impacts on the lives of thousands of Canadians.

“This celebration of the halfway mark of construction was made possible by the hard work and dedication of each and every person on our workforce. As we continue construction in 2022 and 2023, we will continue to work as one team and create long-term benefits for Canadians through this world-class project,” said Corey Goulet, Executive Vice President, Execution, Trans Mountain Expansion Project.

Once complete, the Expansion Project will generate significant benefits to Canadian crude oil producers and in turn, to all Canadians by providing enhanced access to alternative markets accessible by tanker from Westridge Marine Terminal providing expanded access from Western Canada.