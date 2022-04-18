Chilliwack Jets Summer Camp – August 2 to 5

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Jets want to get kids moving this summer. Ditch the screens, eliminate the boredom, learn new skills, and get exercise every day. Not only will your pint-sized hockey lover spend their week working on hockey conditioning skills, but they will also be learning off-ice games, skill training, and even some community fun at the waterslides.

The Jets Hockey Day Camp runs Aug 2nd- Aug 5th, 2022 for ages born from 2010 to 2013.

Camp runs from 9:30 AM – 4:00 PM. Players will get One Ice-Time, One Dryland Session, Lunch, Outdoor Activities, Pool Visit, Waterslides, Mini-Golf etc. throughout the week. Also, lunch will be included every day.

Cost is $499 plus GST per player limited to 20 kids per group.

All transportation will be done with the Chilliwack Jets Charter Bus.

If you are interested in signing up and registering for the Chilliwack Jets Summer Day Camp, please click the link Chilliwack Jets.