Chilliwack – The Bookman’s Amber Price has been instrumental is getting the Chilliwack Mural Festival off the ground and onto city walls. Price does have her own business to run plus she is a mom so time and energy have to be used wisely.

Over the long weekend, Pice announced that the Festival now has a true Executive Director.

From her Social Media Posting:

Creating Chilliwack Mural Festival has been an incredible experience. It has allowed me to share my passion for Downtown Chilliwack, public art and building community, make use of my existing skills and has given me plenty of new ones, too.

Mural Festival is going to have its BEST year yet. At least a dozen murals will be added to the growing outdoor gallery downtown, creating a true tourism destination. When I started CMF, I set the personal goal of 40 murals in our Historic Downtown.

I’m delighted to say that I will reach that goal at the end of this summer.With my vision realized, and the groundwork laid for its future success, it is time for me to step to the side, and allow for CMF to grow even further. I’m delighted to announce that Chilliwack Mural Festival now has an official Executive Director.Please allow me the pleasure of introducing Lise Monique Oakley to you.

Born and raised in Chilliwack, Lise has lived in Vancouver for many years, and has returned to settle in Chilliwack with her wife to raise their son and become rooted in our community. She has the perfect skill set to take over this role and run with it. The work of transitioning Mural Festival into her EXTRAORDINARILY capable, creative and intelligent hands is underway.I will remain a Director of the Chilliwack Mural Festival, but will serve under Lise as she gains confidence and carries the festival forward with her own unique and AMAZING vision.Under her leadership CMF will continue to be rooted in community building and fantastic public art. CMF will bring amazing culture and creativity, vivacity and fun to Downtown Chilliwack, with firm core values around representation and inclusion.

I am deeply humbled to have had the privilege of building Chilliwack Mural Festival into something sustainable. I am SO thankful for our community partners (in particular Tourism Chilliwack, Chilliwack Community Arts Council, and City of Chilliwack) who have stepped forward both past and present to make CMF possible. Thanks to Councillor Sue Knott and CPAAC for approving our humble beginnings and Trevor McDonald and Downtown Chilliwack for all of your support.I also have to give a huge shout out to my dear friend Mavik; without his presence in my life none of this would ever have happened. Also sending my deep gratitude to my mentor Sydney Leigh Black of Nelson International Mural Festival; your generosity and wisdom has been invaluable.

And of course, my heart belongs to every artist that has shared their creative genius with all of us.I could not be MORE excited about Lise taking this initiative to the next level. Please join me in welcoming her to this role, and be sure to say hello to her as she’s buzzing around town making CMF 2022 & beyond a reality.