Creative Third Thursdays are Back Live in Chilliwack – Thursday April 21st

Chilliwack – Creative Third Thursdays is back in person starting Thursday April 21 at Cowork Chilliwack.

Enjoy a complimentary beverage and catch up with fellow creatives. There will be a short presentation about the history of Creative Third Thursdays plus plans for future events. Studio C at Cowork Chilliwack has also recently undergone an expansion and we invite you to tour the facility.

The Chilliwack Creative Commission and Creative Third Thursday brings people together to enhance the lives of Chilliwack’s creatives.

Thursday, April 21 at Cowork Chilliwack (#12 – 8465 Harvard Place) from 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm.